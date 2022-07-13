Small Fire Starts Near SR-54/SR-125 in South Bay San Diego

A small brush fire in Bonita sent light smoke over parts of the South Bay on Wednesday before firefighters quickly got it under control.

The fire started at about 1:30 p.m. near the state Route 54/SR-125 interchange near Bonita, prompting a response from several fire crews. Video from SkyRanger 7 showed a firefighting helicopter at the scene.

By 2:15 p.m., the blaze appeared to be under control. Light smoke was rising as some fire crews remained on the ground to put out remaining hot spots.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.