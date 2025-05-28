Earthquakes

Small earthquake rattles San Diego desert

The 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck at 9:30 a.m. about 70 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

A small earthquake was reported near Borrego Springs Wednesday morning.

The 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck at 9:30 a.m. about 70 miles northeast of downtown San Diego with a depth of 2.3 miles, the United States Geological Survey reported.

Residents reported feeling weak shaking in parts of Ramona, San Diego and as far north as Ontario, according to the USGS's self-reporting shaking tool. No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

There have been several small quakes with a magnitude of 1.2 or less in the area over the last three weeks, according to USGS. Wednesday's earthquake also follows a 5.2-magnitude earthquake in nearby Julian in mid-April.

A USGS map shows the epicenter of an earthquake on May, 28, 2025.

