Small Construction Businesses See Signs of Hope After Dismal 2020

Two major construction projects in San Diego County are giving hope to small construction businesses after a dismal 2020.

“Things are going to rebound and turn around,” said a hopeful Dwayne Henry, owner of San Diego-based Moor Electric.

Henry admitted 2020 provided roughly 50% of the business he was expecting, but said he’s already seeing a better 2021. His company recently completed all the electrical work on the Bay Terrace Senior Center.

“From the street all the way up to the building, we provided all of that,” he smiled.

However, what may be his pride and joy is seen daily by tens of thousands of drivers.

“That was definitely a big one,” Henry said.

Moor Electric constructed the University of California San Diego sign alongside the Gilman Bridge over Interstate 5.

“Just knowing you’re doing things like that on that level is a great feeling,” he said.

He’s noticed an uptick in business and sees even more on the horizon, especially with the continued development of SDSU West in Mission Valley and the beginning of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort along Chula Vista’s Bayfront. That resort is expected to have 1600 hotel rooms and roughly a million square feet in convention space. The Port of San Diego recently requested to hear from subcontractors interested in working on the billion-dollar development.

“We were hoping to be a part of either one of those projects just for the longevity of what it provides, the security, and the continued work,” explained Henry. “Everything has its challenges and at the end, you’re going to have to overcome all challenges. That’s just a part of life.”

The Aztec Stadium located in the heart of SDSU West is expected to be completed next year. Ground for Gaylord Pacific is expected to be broken next year as well.