Small Business Owners Say Governor Didn’t Offer Enough Details About Reopening

It was noon and Carrie Moore was riveted to the computer screen in front of her. Moore, who owns Trove Marketplace in Carlsbad Village was eager to hear Governor Gavin Newsom detail the requirements she would have to meet to reopen starting Friday.

She didn’t get what she wanted.

“I was hoping for more clear direction on what we’re gonna be able to do tomorrow,” said Moore who is anxious to get her store back up to speed.

Moore told NBC 7 she was hoping to hear specifics about sanitation, facial masks, and gloves and whether she would need to use a contactless payment system.

“I’m a little dumbfounded as to what we’re supposed to do tomorrow,” she said.

Down the street, Phil Mulloy was getting Mulloy’s Fine Jewelry ready for a soft-opening tomorrow. Mulloy didn’t listen to the governor’s briefing Thursday because he plans to open Friday morning no matter what.

“We have everything ready to go,” Mulloy said.” We’ve cleaned, we’ve sanitized, and it’s just not fair for other stores, Costco is selling jewelry that’s not essential, Target, Walmart, etc. I know myself and other businesses are fed up with it. We need to get open. Its time.”

Mulloy questioned why it took the state two months to come up with a reopening plan for small retailers when he devised his own plan a week into the closure.

“We put together a protocol for all of our employees, masks, sanitation, and we’ve been ready to reopen for a month now,” Mulloy said.

Mulloy’s plans curbside delivery Friday and plans to allow customers into his two stores in Carlsbad sometime next week. Masks will be required, and so will social distancing. Mulloy said customers will be given a small bottle of hand sanitizer.

Mulloy said with or without the governor’s guidance he’ll do what’s best to keep his customers and employees safe.

“We’re innovators. We’re small businesses. We run this country. He works for us,” Mulloy said.