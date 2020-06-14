Small Brush Fires Spark in Ramona, San Ysidro

Two small brush fires started in San Diego County on Sunday, one in Ramona and another in San Ysidro.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to reports of a brush fire near 727 E. San Ysidro Blvd. around 1:40 p.m. A small amount of smoke could be seen coming from the area.

Cal Fire was at the scene of a half-acre brush fire near the 22000 block of Tombill Road in Ramona around 2:15 p.m.

Crews stopped the forward rate of spread around 2:45 p.m. and Cal Fire said crews were mopping up the scene.