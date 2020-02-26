Firefighters Quickly Halt Small Brush Fire in Rainbow

Firefighters quickly stopped the spread of a small vegetation fire that started Wednesday in North San Diego County's Rainbow community amid gusty winds.

The fire was reported at the base of a mountainside near Rainbow Peaks Road and Rainbow Heights Place just before 11 a.m. and within an hour had a house around the blaze, Cal Fire San Diego said.

Just before the fire was halted, a plume of light, white smoke was seen -- possibly indicating that the fire was not burning much fuel, though gusty winds were likely causing the plume to lean horizontally.

Cal Fire said the blaze was moving at a slow rate of speed but at one point had the potential to grow up to five acres. About a half-acre of land was scorched, the agency said.

Firefighting aircraft were called to assist but were released when crews got a handle on the fire. Ground crews would remain on scene for one to two more hours to monitor hot spots.

A Google map showed structures nearby but it was not clear if any were ever threatened.

The fire started on a day of dangerously gusty Santa Ana winds that prompted a high wind warning.

No other information was available.