Firefighters were called out during the heat wave on Monday afternoon to battle a brush fire in Mission Valley.

Officials said the fire began sometime around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Riverdale Street and Friars Road, not far from where Friars transitions to Mission Gorge Road.

The site is a short distance from where the San Diego River pools near large amounts of vegetation.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story.