Pursuit

Slow-Speed Pursuit Through San Diego's North Park Ends Quietly

The small black hatchback with something dangling from its rear bumper was moving at speeds less than 10 miles per hour

By Christina Bravo

A line of police vehicles were following a slow-moving car through San Diego neighborhoods Thursday morning.

The small black hatchback with something dangling from its rear bumper was moving at speeds less than 10 miles per hour as it led San Diego police through turn after turn in the North Park area just after 7 a.m.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The San Diego Police Department said the vehicle was initially stopped due to a traffic violation. The driver pulled over, and then took off, slowly.

At about 7:25 a.m., two police cars blocked streets and prevented the vehicle from moving further, footage from SkyRanger 7 showed. Police then completely surrounded the vehicle with their own, making sure there was no way it could move an inch.

Local

Covid-19 Oct 26, 2021

Latest Coronavirus Updates: State Extends Indoor Mask Mandate; 8K New Cases Reported

la jolla 57 mins ago

Body on Northbound I-5 Causes Traffic in La Jolla

Even still, the driver still did not come out.

Eventually, about a dozen police officers approached the driver's side window but the driver did not come out. Officers could be seen communicating away from the hatchback before several police cars left the scene.

It did not appear that an arrest was made and it was not clear if the driver would face any charges.

NBC 7 is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us