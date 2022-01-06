Slow-Speed Pursuit Through San Diego's North Park Ends Quietly

A line of police vehicles were following a slow-moving car through San Diego neighborhoods Thursday morning.

The small black hatchback with something dangling from its rear bumper was moving at speeds less than 10 miles per hour as it led San Diego police through turn after turn in the North Park area just after 7 a.m.



The San Diego Police Department said the vehicle was initially stopped due to a traffic violation. The driver pulled over, and then took off, slowly.

At about 7:25 a.m., two police cars blocked streets and prevented the vehicle from moving further, footage from SkyRanger 7 showed. Police then completely surrounded the vehicle with their own, making sure there was no way it could move an inch.

Even still, the driver still did not come out.

Eventually, about a dozen police officers approached the driver's side window but the driver did not come out. Officers could be seen communicating away from the hatchback before several police cars left the scene.

It did not appear that an arrest was made and it was not clear if the driver would face any charges.

NBC 7 is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.