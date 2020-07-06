‘Sloane Fire' Burns at Least 10 Acres in Dehesa: Cal Fire

A brush fire burned at least 10 acres in San Diego’s Dehesa community Monday as Cal Fire crews worked to quickly stop the flames from spreading in dry, hot conditions.

The fire – dubbed the “Sloane Fire” by Cal Fire San Diego officials – sparked just before noon at Dehesa and Sloan Canyon roads in San Diego’s East County. The area is about 2 miles southwest of Sycuan Casino Resort.

Cal Fire officials said the vegetation fire had scorched 3 acres and was spreading moderately in grass. In less than a half-hour, it had grown to 10 acres.

At 12:40 p.m., Cal Fire public information officer Thomas Shoots told NBC 7 the fire was not threatening any structures and crews were making good progress on knocking down the flames.

#SloaneFire near Dehesa [update] Firefighters continue to make good progress on the vegetation fire. pic.twitter.com/5JqMHOcD2I — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 6, 2020

Shoots said, initially, officials thought the Sloane Fire had potential to grow to 100 acres but the winds were working in the favor of Cal Fire crews, slowing the rate of spread. Cal Fire crews were also conducting air drops.

At 1:45 p.m., Cal Fire said the forward rate of spread had been stopped and the Sloane Fire was now 30% contained. No injuries were reported.