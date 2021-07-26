Slippery Roads, Flood Advisory Issued Due to Early Morning Rain

Heading out this morning? Make sure to take an umbrella and take it slow behind the wheel since early morning showers will pass through San Diego County.

We’re starting off the work week with early morning showers that have triggered a flood advisory through 8 a.m. Monday for North County, mountain and desert communities in the region. The National Weather Service warns that heavy rain and thunderstorm chances will make urban and small stream flooding possible in impacted areas.

Meanwhile, the widespread rain is touching upon each San Diego County city as it moves its way from east to west.

“This is all part of that monsoonal moisture moving through,” NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

She warns that due to the wet weather, residents will want to take precautions to keep dry.

“For any kids going back to school this morning, maybe send them off with a raincoat or umbrella,” Parveen said. “They’ll really just need it for the next couple of hours and then we’re going to start to dry up quite a bit for the coast and the inland valley. Not for the mountains and deserts, though.”

Showers will linger around North County’s coast up until mid-to-late morning while storms are forecasted to flare up again in mountain and desert areas during the afternoon.

Things will clear up for the county as the day progresses and Tuesday is looking dry, along with the rest of our week.