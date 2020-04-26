Slightly Cooler Temperatures Expected Sunday in the San Diego Area

The spring heatwave that has baked the region for much of the weekend is expected to subside somewhat on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will drop Sunday and Monday, though afternoon highs in the deserts will remain around 100 through at least Thursday, forecasters advised.

An excessive heat warning was issued for San Diego County deserts where temperatures will be up to 105, according to NWS. The warning was extended until 9 p.m. Thursday.

Hotter than normal weather will continue through next week. Finally, you can expect some relief to near normal by next weekend! Here are the latest forecast maps for high temps. Let us know how you are coping with the heat! ☀️🌶️🥵🏜️🤓🔥 pic.twitter.com/Rmt8999e6G — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 26, 2020

On Saturday, San Diego tied a daily max temperature record of 83 degrees with an old record set in 1992. Alpine also tied a daily max temperature record of 91 degrees with an old record set in 2004.

Typically, San Diegans would find relief at beaches or at San Diego County's designated "cool zones." But regulations meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have restricted access to the coastal waters and have forced the places typically used for relief, like libraries, to close.

Instead, the NWS said people should take extra precautions by drinking extra water, staying in an air-conditioned room when possible, and staying out of the sun.

Cool Zones across San Diego County are closed down under the county's public health order due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports NBC 7's Melissa Adan.