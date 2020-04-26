first alert weather

Slightly Cooler Temperatures Expected Sunday in the San Diego Area

An excessive heat warning is in effect for the San Diego county deserts until 9 p.m. Thursday

By City News Service and Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The spring heatwave that has baked the region for much of the weekend is expected to subside somewhat on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will drop Sunday and Monday, though afternoon highs in the deserts will remain around 100 through at least Thursday, forecasters advised.

An excessive heat warning was issued for San Diego County deserts where temperatures will be up to 105, according to NWS. The warning was extended until 9 p.m. Thursday.

On Saturday, San Diego tied a daily max temperature record of 83 degrees with an old record set in 1992. Alpine also tied a daily max temperature record of 91 degrees with an old record set in 2004.

Typically, San Diegans would find relief at beaches or at San Diego County's designated "cool zones." But regulations meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have restricted access to the coastal waters and have forced the places typically used for relief, like libraries, to close.

Local

San Diego County Apr 25

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 9 Additional Deaths, Modified Public Health Order

east village 13 hours ago

Man in Wheelchair Injured in Hit-and-Run in East Village

Instead, the NWS said people should take extra precautions by drinking extra water, staying in an air-conditioned room when possible, and staying out of the sun.

Cool Zones across San Diego County are closed down under the county's public health order due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports NBC 7's Melissa Adan.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherSan Diego Countyheat wave
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us