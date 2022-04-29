forecast

Slight Weekend Warm-Up: San Diego County's Forecast

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Weekend warriors, it’s your time to shine – along with the warm rays that will be gracing the county.

The region will be full of sunny conditions with mild temperatures, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Broke Martell. She added that the comfortable weather will stick around through Sunday.

“This weekend, we have really great conditions just to get outside and enjoy the sunshine,” Martell said. “Do something outdoors.”

Winds that breezed through the region have since tapered off, but will linger in mountain communities. As for the rest of the county, below-average temperatures are in store, but it will still feel comfortable outside.

“Although we are warming up, our daytime highs are still slightly below average, but they’ll continue to increase through this upcoming weekend,” Martell said.

The forecast for Friday is as followed:

  • Coast: Upper 60s
  • Inland: Mid-70s
  • Mountains: Upper 60s
  • Deserts: Lower 90s

