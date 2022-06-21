Summer Comes With Slight Chance of Rain, Thunderstorms for Parts of San Diego County

The first day of summer will be accompanied by sunny conditions, followed by a chance of rain and even thunderstorms for parts of San Diego County.

Tuesday marks the summer solstice, which comes with the most hours of daylight out of the year. Classic San Diego weather will welcome the first day of the season with overall clear skies and warm conditions during the day.

Not soon after, however, wet weather may make its way to the region.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There is a possibility for isolated rain and even thunderstorms in store for Wednesday morning, with mountains and deserts most likely to be affected. Precipitation won’t be too much, though.

“Very slight chance; it’s not going to accumulate to much, but we still have that chance,” NBC 7’s Ashley Matthews said in her forecast.

Get updates on what's happening in San Diego to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The wet weather is most likely to make its appearance in the evenings and mornings, she added.

“It’s going to continue for tomorrow night, as well and into potentially Thursday for the mountains and deserts,” Matthews said.

The rest of the week will continue with sunny skies and warm temperatures.