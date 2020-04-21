weather

Slight Chance of Rain Before Temperatures Start Rising on Wednesday

By City News Service

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Temperatures will remain mild on Tuesday in San Diego County, but the mercury is expected to rise quickly starting on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The remnants of a low-pressure system that brought cloudy conditions and a chance of rain will clear Tuesday, with temperatures expected to remain around seasonal averages throughout the county, forecasters said.

There is a slight chance of rain this morning in coastal areas, the western valleys and the San Diego County mountains. The mountains and deserts will also have strong winds out of the west Tuesday, with wind speeds of 15-20 mph and gusts possibly reaching 35 mph.

This weather pattern won't last long though because a patch of high pressure is expected to move into the region on Wednesday, sending high temperatures soaring to the low- to mid-80s in the western valleys by Thursday, according to the NWS.

Highs in the deserts are forecast to reach the mid-90s on Wednesday and could climb into the triple digits Friday through Monday.  

High temperatures today could reach 70 degrees near the coast, 68 in the western valleys, 67 near the foothills, 67 in the mountains and 86 in the deserts.

Conditions are expected to remain warm through at least early next week.

