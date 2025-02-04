Slight chance for rain Tuesday night as storm system moves south

San Diego County was experiencing mild and dry weather, but rain is likely on the way, forecasters said Tuesday.

The latest forecasts have the rain arriving Wednesday and lingering off and on through Friday, before the skies clear up next Saturday.

"We expect a total of less than a quarter inch over those three days with the exception of some of our higher elevations like Palomar Mountain where amounts could reach 0.40''" NBC 7's Meteorologist Brooke Martell said.

Rain is on the way!🌧️ Periods of rain will start as early as Tuesday night, moving southward into SD county and becoming lighter into Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies with some light rain Wednesday and Thursday, then another round of showers is expected late Thursday into Friday. pic.twitter.com/JSo2tQmsYl — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 3, 2025

Periods of breezy winds are expected on county desert and mountain slopes into deserts locally in the afternoons and evenings through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Mountains should see partly cloudy conditions this week, with some fog, a chance of rain by mid-week and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Deserts should also see cloudy conditions, with light winds, chances for mild showers and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

The coast is expected to see partly cloudy conditions through the week, with light wind showers by mid-week, some overnight rain by Friday and highs in the mid-60s.

Downtown San Diego had a high near 70 Monday, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The overnight low was expected to be around 51.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf from 1 to 3 feet, sets to 4 feet on west-facing beaches and west swell from 280 degrees.

"Cooling trend begins Tuesday with a chance of rain and high elevation mountain snow Tuesday night through Friday, with the highest chances on Wednesday," the NWS said.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Thursday.