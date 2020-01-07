Slew of 7-Eleven Robberies Ends in Police Chase, Arrest

Two suspects were arrested after reportedly carjacking a vehicle, robbing multiple 7-Elevens and then leading police on a chase through National City early Tuesday morning.

It started when a man and woman allegedly carjacked a vehicle in El Cajon a little before 1 a.m. and drove to a 7-Eleven in Lake Murray where the suspect entered the store with a handgun, San Diego Police Department said.

The store clerk complied when the money was demanded, but the suspect reached over himself and grabbed an unknown amount of cash. Nobody was injured, SDPD said. The clerk called police to the scene after the incident.

The suspects drove away to an unknown area, but another reported 7-Eleven robbery in Spring Valley around 2 a.m. revealed the same suspects had driven south to the second 7-Eleven of the night.

The suspects left the store, this time heading east into National City. At the 7-Eleven on Euclid Avenue, the suspect put their hand in the bag and the store clerk suspected an eminent robbery, hitting the alarm button to contact police. The clerk ran away before the suspect took action, National City Police said.

National City Police officers saw the suspects about to rob another 7-Eleven at 8th and Highland Avenue a little past 2 a.m. and the pursuit commenced.

The woman driving the getaway vehicle crashed at 1216 E. 7th Street and the man in the passenger seat tried to run away. Both were taken into custody, National City Police said.