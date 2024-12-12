Sledgehammer found in car of suspected business burglar, San Diego police say

San Diego police are investigating several burglaries of businesses across San Diego early Thursday, which led to the arrest of one suspect.

The burglary suspect was taken into custody near state Route 56 and Camino Del Sur around 4:45 a.m. after a car crash, San Diego police said.

Earlier in the morning, SDPD reported three overnight burglaries, two at the Del Sur Town Center's Board and Brew and Shushi Ren and one at a taco shop in the University City area, SDPD said. It was not clear which burglaries the suspect was connected to.

OnScene.TV Three similar burglaries occurred across San Diego overnight on Dec. 12, 2024 but police have not yet said if they are linked.

Inside the suspect's vehicle was a sledgehammer, according to video from the scene. Several recent burglaries have reportedly involved a suspect using a sledgehammer, according to surveillance video and tips from the police, although law enforcement has not yet said if the suspect arrested Thursday was believed to be connected to any of those either.

Last Monday, SDPD Chief Scott Wahl said they believed a series of nearly two dozen burglaries with similar patterns may be linked to the same person or group.

“He’s up to about 19, 20 cases right now throughout the county,” Wahl told NBC 7 in the early December interview. “We’re taking this very serious. We’re working collaboratively with other agencies to make sure that we’re going to stack every single one of these cases on top of the person or people that might be responsible.”

NBC 7 Surveillance video captures a man using a sledgehammer in various break-ins across San Diego.

