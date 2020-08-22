San Diego Padres

‘Slam Diego' Is Back! Padres Hit Grand Slam For 5th Time In 6 Games

The Padres Jake Cronenworth hit a grand slam home run Saturday night against the Houston Astros giving the team 5 grand slams in the last 6 games

Isn't it grand!

The San Diego Padres are hitting grand slams at a record pace and Saturday night they did it again.

One night after the teams Major League Baseball record of hitting a grand slam in 4 straight games was broken, the Padres regained their power with the bases loaded.

In the second inning, Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth hit a bases loaded home run off Houston Astros pitcher Humberto Castellanos into the seats in right field at Petco Park, giving the Padres an 11-1 lead in an eventual 13-2 win.

Cronenworth becomes the 5th different Padre player to get hit a grand slam in the last 6 games, joining Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers, Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer.

