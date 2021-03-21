Skies to Be Clear Sunday in San Diego County

Patchy low clouds were gradually eroding across portions of San Diego County early Sunday, but otherwise, skies were clear, the National Weather Service said.

A weak offshore flow were expected Sunday into early Monday for the northern areas and several more disturbances were forecast to drop south over the west this coming week, prompting periods of gusty winds, both onshore and offshore.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Seasonally cool weather was expected most days, forecasters said.

"There will also be small chances for some light, marine layer precipitation along and west of the mountains Tuesday and Friday," the NWS said.

Road trip plans? 🚙 Great day for it, as we'll see some more blue skies today with similar temperatures as we saw yesterday for most areas. Make it a good Sunday out there 😎 #cawx #traveling pic.twitter.com/M4CguNvHkX — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 21, 2021

High temperatures Sunday along coastal areas were predicted to be 61-66 degrees with overnight lows of 41-47, the NWS said. Highs in the western valleys will be around 65 and 59-64 near the foothills with overnight lows of 39-44.

Mountain highs were expected to be 54-62 with overnight lows of 33-39. Desert highs will be 73-78 with overnight lows of 45-53.

A small craft advisory was issued from 2 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday for waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out.

Wednesday was forecast to be the warmest day of the week west of the mountains thanks to an offshore flow, but mountains and deserts were expected to remain cool, the NWS said.