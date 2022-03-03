Child Luring

SDSO Releases Sketches of Suspects in Child Luring Cases in Spring Valley

There have been at least two incidents of a man attempting to lure children into his car between Feb. 17 and Feb. 28., detectives said

By Aleah Jarin and Rafael Avitabile

Sketches of suspects in separate child annoyance investigations from From February in Spring Valley.
SDSO

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department released two composite sketches of a suspect or suspects who tried to lure children into a car on separate occasions in Spring Valley last month.

The first incident was reported near a 7-Eleven in the 1000 block of Campo Road Feb. 17 at around 5:45 p.m. The second was reported Feb. 28 at about 7:20 a.m. near Kempton Elementary School on Kempton Street as a child was walking to school, according to SDSO Detective Bryan Keshka.

Neither child got into the car and returned safely to their families, Keshka said.

Both children described the suspect as a Black man between 30 and 40 years old and said he was driving a black car, possibly a Dodge Challenger or Charger, and said he had a white male passenger of the same age, according to Keshka. One child told detectives the car may have had tinted windows and a scratch on the rear bumper.

Detectives are still trying to determine if children were approached by the same man.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the SDSO non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (888) 580 8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. 


Visit Crime Stoppers' website for information on how to send web or mobile app tips.

This article tagged under:

Child LuringSpring ValleyRancho San DiegoPublic Safety
