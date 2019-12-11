tony hawk

Skateboarding Legend Tony Hawk Inducted Into California Hall of Fame

San Diego-native Tony Hawk, poet Maya Angelou, funnyman George Lopez, and other well known Californians were inducted into the 13th Class of the California Hall of Fame

By Sophia McCullough and Associated Press

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, 51, was among the 10 people inducted at the 13th Annual California Hall of Fame ceremony at the California Museum in Sacramento.

The Hall of Fame honors "legendary people who embody California's innovative spirit and have made a mark on history," according to the website.

Hawk, who originally hails from Carlsbad, even showed off his skateboarding skills on a ramp outside the event Tuesday.

An active community member of San Diego, Hawk's company Birdhouse Skateboards has teamed up with local brewery Black Plague Brewing and his foundation has donated to California's second-largest skate park, a 34,000-square-foot park at Linda Vista Park.

Drag queen and TV star RuPaul, late poet Maya Angelou and soccer champion Brandi Chastain were also among those honored.

Other inductees were astrophysicist and National Science Foundation Director France A. Cordova; writer Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston; comedian George Lopez; celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck; winemaker Helen M. Turley and civil rights activist James Lawson, Jr.

Governor Gavin Newsom and Jennifer Siebel Newsom hosted the event, inducting all 10 honorees at the California Museum on Tuesday.

Every inductee either grew up or lived in the Golden State for at least five years. Inductees are selected annually by the Governor and First Lady or First Partner, the website said.

The Hall of Fame and its event were started in 2006 by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and First Lady Maria Shriver in partnership with the California Museum.

