Skateboarder Who Slashed Man With 3-Foot Sword Still Loose: Deputies

A skateboard-riding assailant slashed another man with a three-foot sword during an argument in a neighborhood north of El Cajon on Friday, leaving the victim with apparently minor injuries.

The assault in the 200 block of East Bradley Avenue in the unincorporated Bostonia community was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.

The sword-wielding man cut the 24-year-old victim's hand and hit him on the head with his skateboard before fleeing, Lt. Jim Emig said.

Medics took the injured man -- whose name was withheld -- to a hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the lieutenant said.

The assailant -- described as a roughly 6-foot-tall, 150-pound man in his mid-30s, wearing cargo shorts and a black-and-red-striped short-sleeved shirt -- remained at large in the mid-afternoon.

It was unclear what sparked the quarrel that led to the assault, Emig said.