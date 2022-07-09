North Park

Skateboarder Suffers Fractured Skull in North Park Collision

By City News Service

A 39-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday with a fractured skull after he collided with a vehicle while riding a skateboard in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego.

The collision occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday when the victim was riding a skateboard westbound on the north sidewalk in the 2500 block of  Wightman Street and collided with the passenger side of the vehicle driven by a 46-year-old woman in the 3800 block of Arnold Avenue after he left the sidewalk, said San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

The man was taken to a hospital where it was determined he had a fractured skull and brain bleed, Heims said. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and alcohol was not a factor in the collision, police said.

The department's Traffic Division is investigating this collision and anyone with information related to it is asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

