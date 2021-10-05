Skateboarder Hit by Car Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries: SDPD

A skateboarder was hospitalized with what police described as life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after he was hit by a car in Point Loma.

The San Diego Police Department said a man on his skateboard was traveling near the intersection of West Point Loma and Nimitz Boulevard around 6 a.m. when he crossed the street without waiting for the walk sign. As the skater traveled across the street, he was hit by a Subaru sedan.

Witnesses said good Samaritans rushed to the aid of the skateboarder, who fell to the ground after the impact. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and also tried to help.

Images from the scene showed law enforcement blocking off the intersection as authorities investigated the crash. The vehicle involved in the incident was seen with a dented and cracked front windshield.

The skateboarder was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to SDPD. It is unclear if he had protection gear on at the time of the crash and authorities have not released his name.

By 8:30 a.m., impacted streets were reopened.