Skateboarder fighting for life after woman, later arrested, hits him with car and flees: SDPD

A skateboarder was seriously injured in the Fox Canyon neighborhood where he was struck by a woman motorist who was later arrested for suspicion of DUI, the San Diego Police Department said Friday.

The crash happened at 11:52 p.m. Thursday when a 20-year-old woman was driving a 2009 Honda Accord allegedly at a high rate of speed southbound at 3600 Euclid Ave. where she struck the skateboarder and drove away from the scene, said SDPD Sgt. C. Leisz.

The woman was then involved in another collision at 2500 46th St. before driving away from that scene, Leisz said.

The woman was arrested three hours later after her vehicle was disabled at Fairmount Avenue and Interstate-8, the sergeant said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The skateboarder sustained serious head and torso trauma and the injuries were considered to be life-threatening, Leisz said. The woman was not injured.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were handling the investigation.