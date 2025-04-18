La Mesa

Skateboarder faces felony charges, accused of attack on La Mesa police officer

A good Samaritan was also attacked during the incident on Thursday morning, according to LMPD

By City News Service

A 27-year-old man who was halted for a minor traffic violation Thursday while riding a skateboard in La Mesa wound up behind bars and facing serious criminal charges after allegedly attacking the police officer who stopped him and a good Samaritan who intervened.

Sean Louis Lambert of Fresno allegedly carried out the assaults at Lake Murray Boulevard and Lake Park Way shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the La Mesa Police Department. He was taken into custody after backup officers arrived, LMPD Lt. Scott Hildebrand said.

The victims of the alleged assault were treated for minor injuries.

Lambert was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault and resisting arrest -- both felony charges.

Copyright City News Service

