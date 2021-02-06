San Diego Police Department

Skateboarder Dies in UCSD Campus Crash

By City News Service

San Diego police generic daytime pic
NBC 7

A man who fell from his skateboard and landed on a road on the UCSD campus was killed when he was struck by a vehicle, police said Saturday.

The incident happened at 11:35 p.m. Friday when the 19-year-old man was skateboarding on Voight Drive, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

"He lost control and fell from his skateboard, landing in the middle of the roadway," Martinez said.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: First Pediatric Death Confirmed

Chula Vista 60 mins ago

Man Dies After Shooting in Chula Vista; Police Searching for Suspect

Sometime later, a 20-year-old man was driving westbound in a Nissan Maxima and ran over the skateboarder while he was still lying in the middle of the roadway, the officer said.

The skateboarder sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead, he said.   Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are handling the investigation.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Police DepartmentUCSDskateboarder
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us