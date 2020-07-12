NATIONAL CITY

Skateboarder Dies After Hit-And-Run in National City

By City News Service

A skateboarder has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in National City, police said Sunday.

The skateboarder suffered severe brain damage from the crash that happened at 12:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of East Fifth Street and Palm Avenue, according to the National City Police Department.

A man was skateboarding with friends when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound, police said.

The victim was taken to UC San Diego Medial Center for treatment of a serious head injury.

Investigators were looking at surveillance video from cameras in the area to see if the suspect's car could be identified, police said.

