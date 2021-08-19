superlotto plus

SuperLotto Plus Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in Chula Vista

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $10 million

By City News Service

superlotto california telemundo 52 los angeles
Shutterstock

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold in Chula Vista and is worth $7,732.

There were three other tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number. The others were sold at a gas station in downtown Los Angeles, a snack shop in Carson and a liquor store in Sunnyvale in Silicon Valley. They are also worth $7,732, the California Lottery announced.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $10 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 9, 22, 38, 39, 45 and the Mega number was 2. The jackpot was $9 million.

The drawing was the third since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

superlotto plusChula Vista
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us