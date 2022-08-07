Six People Shot in Four Separate Shootings Over Weekend in San Diego

Six people were shot in four separate shootings -- from Pacific and Mission Beach to City Heights and Otay Mesa during the weekend.

The first shooting is believed to have happened somewhere in an alley near Crown Point. Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, someone called the police, saying they heard gunshots.

“My daughter was really scared because of the gunshots. Because she didn't know if someone bad was going to come into the house,” said Maryam, a resident who lives nearby.

When police arrived, they found blood and a gun in an alley of 3800 Kendall Street.

“We're on the top floor right there without curtains, we could see police lights flashing up against the wall all night,” said a resident.

A short time later, police learned there were three victims with gunshot wounds transported to the hospital in their friend's car.

“I just stayed in her room to comfort her and snuggle with her so she wouldn't be afraid,” Maryam said about her daughter.

A second shooting happened at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Bahia Resort Hotel in Mission Beach.

Police said there was a group of pedestrians walking in the parking lot when a black SUV that had been driving in circles through the lot pulled up next to a group. Someone from inside the SUV opened fire, hitting a 41-year-old man. He was seriously injured and the other pedestrians took him in their vehicle to the hospital.

“You just feel unsafe walking outside. Who knows if someone's going to come to shoot you,” said San Diego resident, Jennifer.

A third shooting happened in Otay Mesa at 12:36 a.m. Sunday.

Police received a call of a shooting and found a 23-year-old man in front of Silver Wing Park with multiple gunshot wounds.

About an hour later at 1:47 a.m. Sunday in City Heights -- a fourth shooting.

A 32-year-old man was walking on 43rd street at Orange Avenue when he was shot multiple times. The San Diego Police Gang Unit is investigating this shooting.

“It seems really unusual to have so many shootings in one night,” said one resident.

As people enjoyed the bay Sunday near the Bahia Resort Hotel, NBC 7 shared with them details of what happened overnight.

“It's kind of odd because there are so many families who come here in the summertime,” one resident told NBC 7. “Who knows what goes on in people's minds. It's a crazy time we're living in -- it's a crazy world.”

A media spokesperson for the Bahia Resort Hotel said the victim was not a guest at the hotel. He did not want to comment beyond that, saying they would let the police department complete its investigation.

NBC 7 reached out to San Diego Police to find out if the shootings were random, targeted, or connected. Again, police say at least one shooting is being investigated as gang-related and did not comment further.