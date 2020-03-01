OCEANSIDE

Six Injured in Three Vehicle Crash in Oceanside

By Sophia McCullough

Six people received major and minor injuries in a three-car crash in Oceanside on Saturday night, Oceanside Fire Department said.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Fire Mountain Road. Two of the three cars had major damage, Battalion Chief Jessamyn Specht said.

Three people suffered major trauma and three had minor injuries, Specht said. Five ambulances in total responded to the scene.

Two people with major trauma, a man and woman in their 30s, were transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital. One woman in her 20s was taken to Palomar Medical Center with major trauma.

Two others with minor injuries were taken to Tri-City Hospital and Scripps Encinitas Hospital. The third person with a minor injury was taken to Scripps La Jolla.

The Oceanside Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

