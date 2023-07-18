Six-foot sinkhole shuts down State route 67 north

Caltrans crews closed all northbound lanes of State Route 67 in the Lakeside/Ramona area Tuesday for an emergency sinkhole repair.

All traffic from just north of Slaughterhouse Canyon Road to just south of Foster Truck Trail was using the southbound lanes, with one-way traffic control. Northbound lanes were expected to remain closed through Wednesday. An exact completion time was not known.

What was thought to be a sinkhole around six-feet deep was discovered under northbound lanes at about 3 a.m. Tuesday during scheduled paving operations. It is believed the damage is the result of underground runoff from this winter's storms, a Caltrans statement said.

Later in the day, however, Caltrans said that workers discovered a 12.5-foot-wide 85-foot stretch of road that required excavation to remove saturated clay. The PIO said that it was "not behaving like a sinkhole but more like pavement failure due to moisture." Officials said a visible dip in the pavement prompted their efforts to repave the spot, and further investigation required a more comprehensive repair.

The emergency work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other considerations, according to the statement.

The situation does not appear to be as severe as a sinkhole that opened up under State route 78 in North County, causing weeks-long closures in both directions on that roadway.