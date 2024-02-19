Sinkholes piling up in City of San Diego's backlog

The City of San Diego already had its hands full with storm channels during several recent storms. Now the city’s Stormwater Department is investigating more than two dozen sinkholes that may be tied to those storms.

“The City is currently managing over 25 sinkholes citywide, both new from the recent storms and pre-existing,” said a statement from a City of San Diego spokesman. “Five of those locations have been referred for emergency repairs. Construction will begin as soon as the scope of repairs is identified, materials can be procured and contractors are available. The remaining locations will continue to be assessed and monitored to determine if emergency repairs are required.”

The city issued the statement after NBC 7 inquired about a 50-foot sinkhole located in a man’s backyard in Paradise Hills. NBC 7 sent pictures and video of the hole that appeared to form after a large, corrugated metal pipe broke underground. However, the homeowner wasn’t aware of a storm water line running through his property.

“The City has an 18-inch corrugated metal stormwater pipe near the property. Stormwater staff have inspected the sinkhole and will soon conduct internal televising of the drainage system to determine if the sinkhole is associated with the storm drain system,” said the city’s spokesman. “Staff are working to secure the area around the sinkhole with fencing while the investigation continues.”

Sinkholes under investigation in the city

The city also forwarded a list of sinkholes it is currently investigating.