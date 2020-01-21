Sinkhole Closes Roads in Southcrest

A water-filled sinkhole has shut down traffic in Southcrest Tuesday afternoon, San Diego Police Department said.

The sinkhole opened up around 1 p.m. at the intersection of S. 38th and Z streets, SDPD said.

Drivers in the area should note that Z Street is impacted between S. 37th and 39th streets, as well as S. 38th Street between Newton Avenue and Alpha Street. Drivers should avoid the area for the next few hours, police said.

Cesar Chavez Elementary School pick-ups are impacted due to the road closures.

The sinkhole is less than a mile east of the Interstate 5 and 15 intersection.