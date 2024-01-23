Sink hole closes roads in Miramar area of San Diego

A sinkhole and a broken water main on Monday kept some roads closed near Miramar Road well into Tuesday evening, according to the City of San Diego.

City crews are still working on repairs to the broken water main at the intersection of Miramar Road and Dowdy Drive, which is closed, the City of San Diego posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as twitter.

Road closures

Eastbound lanes of Miramar Road are open.

Westbound lanes of Miramar Road are closed between Cabot and Dowdy Drive. Westbound traffic is being routed to adjacent surface streets, according to the City of San Diego.

City crews are still investigating the cause of the main break and are determining a repair timeline. It is not yet known when all roads will be reopened.

While eastbound lanes remain open, crews advise drivers to avoid the area altogether, if possible.

From breweries to piano stores, many businesses exist along Miramar Road. About 23 commercial customers are currently without water service, according to City Public Information Officer Arian Collins.