Simon Property Group Reopens Malls in San Diego

Simon Property Group announced that Fashion Valley Mall, Carlsbad Premium Outlets, and Las Americas Premium Outlets reopened Saturday with some restrictions.

The malls have been closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but after the state granted San Diego County permission to move into Phase 2 of its reopening plan, shopping centers have resumed in-store shopping.

"The health, safety, and well-being of those we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented to safeguard shoppers, retailers, and employees as we reopen,” said John Rulli, President of Simon.

The following safety protocols have taken place at each location:

Enhanced sanitization and disinfecting using the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approved products with an emphasis on high-traffic locations such as dining areas, restrooms, escalators, stairs, directories, trash bins, and doorknobs.

Shopper safeguards that include making available protective masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing at entrances or property offices, as well as the encouragement of pre-visit health screenings to ensure shoppers stay home if they have exhibited COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms within 72 hours.

Hand sanitizing stations will be deployed throughout the properties.

Signage promoting CDC guidelines for maintaining personal hygiene will be prominently displayed throughout the properties.

Pre-emptive employee health screening to ensure that employees do not arrive at work within 72 hours of exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.

Employee safety protections including implementing the CDC’s COVID-19 frequent hand-washing protocols, and offering personal protective equipment in addition to other CDC recommended practices.

Promotion and enforcement of social distancing practices, including occupancy limitations, furniture and restroom spacing, closure of play areas and strollers, as well as coordinated traffic flow with traffic signage and distance markers.

The malls are the first to reopen in San Diego after Westfield announced they are reopening its San Diego locations next week.

"The one thing that I did notice about walking through the mall was people lined up at the Gucci store," laughed Mike Brown who came to Fashion Valley Mall. " I don’t think I need to stay away from the stores, as long as I wear the protective equipment that they're suggesting and we stay six feet, stay apart."

San Diego's retail sector has been hit especially hard during the pandemic. According to the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), San Diego's department stores have seen a 50% drop in sales over the last couple of months. The lost tax revenue is affecting local governments as well.