Simon Property Group Announces Closures of Its Retail Properties

Several malls in San Diego County will be closing until the end of the month to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Simon Property Group announced Wednesday that Las Americas Premium Outlets, Fashion Valley and Carlsbad Premium Outlets will be closed until March 29.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers, and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

The temporary closure of shopping centers owned by Simon properties in the U.S. occurs after several discussions with federal state and local officials about the need to take steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, the company in a statement.

NBC 7 visited Fashion Valley Mall and found it almost empty as the announcement of the closures were announced.

“I feel like this is crazy, a lot of people are panicking, and all of the stores are closing,” one shopper said. “I really worry about this county’s economy.”

Simon is a real estate investment trust dedicated to the ownership of major shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company. For the full list of shopping centers visit this link.