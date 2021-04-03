Silver Strand, Coronado Beaches Closed After Sewage Contamination

Sewage contamination from the Tijuana River caused the closure Saturday of the Silver Strand and Coronado shorelines, San Diego County environmental health officials said.

The Department of Environmental Health and Quality said signs warning of the contamination would remain in place until samples of the ocean water indicate that it is safe for recreational use.

The department extended previous water closure notices at the Tijuana Slough and Imperial Beach areas to include the Silver Strand and Coronado beaches because flows from the Tijuana River continued to move north.

"sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary and observations indicate contamination of ocean water now extends from the international border to the Silver Strand and Coronado shorelines,'' the department said.