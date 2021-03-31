Sights of the Ballpark: Padres' Petco Park Reopening With Changes

Fans have waited a year-and-a-half to get into San Diego's beloved downtown stadium and they'll finally get their chance on April 1 -- MLB Opening Day 2021.
While there will be much familiarity, there will also be several changes this year to account for COVID safety protocols. Take a look at what Petco Park will look like at the beginning of baseball season this year:
A very familiar Petco Park is getting ready to reopen to fans for the first time in 550+ days due to the coronavirus pandemic but there are several changes guests lucky enough to secure season tickets should know.
Seats are organized into pods of two to six with plenty of distance in between each to allow for social distancing. Fans must also wear their masks at all time when not actively eating or drinking.
Fans will use the MLB Ballpark app to order food and drink and, in some cases, get their meals delivered right to their seats. Some food will need to be picked up but the goal is to reduce movement in the park.
Gallagher Square (formerly Park in the Park) also has some changes to ensure social distancing. White boxes will mark individual pod seating. Padres officials still want people to enjoy the area, but from a safe distance.
The Petco Park Clean Team is tasked with continually monitoring and cleaning Petco Park during games. The ballpark will also be cleaned and sanitized before every game.
Food and drink options will be limited; no indoor dining will be open and only about 30% of the ballpark's concessions will be up and running. On the list are some San Diego staples, like Pizza Port, Hodad's and Buona Forchetta (pictured here).
Fans will order concessions using the MLB app's mobile ordering for pickup or in-seat delivery. Even beer can be ordered and delivered to seats.
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria enjoyed a Hodad's burger during a preview of Petco Park Opening Day 2021.
The Western Metal Supply Co. hasn't seen fans in it's seats to watch a Padres game in more than 550 days, according to Padres CEO Erik Greupner.
We're ready for Padres baseball!