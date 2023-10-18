Traffic Alert

SigAlert issued after body found in brush fire on side of SB I-5 near Nestor

The California Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation and a SigAlert was issued for the area

By Christina Bravo

A body was found in Nestor early Wednesday while firefighters were extinguishing a vegetation fire on southbound Interstate 5, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed to NBC 7.

The fire was reported at around 4:55 a.m. on the transition ramp for the freeway that runs alongside the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego County. Once firefighters extinguished the fire, they noticed a body, SDFD said.

The California Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation and a SigAlert was issued for the area.

The southbound I-5 ramp to eastbound SR-905 was closed at 7 a.m. and all lanes remained closed as of 8:30 a.m. It was not clear how long the closure would last.

No details were immediately available about the cause of the fire, the acreage, or other details relating to the body found.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information becomes available.

