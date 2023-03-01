‘Shut Up and Listen': East San Diego County Custom Wheelchair Designer Explains ‘Simple' Key to Serving Worldwide Customers

More than a thousand people have traveled to the tiny mountain community of Crest in San Diego County in pursuit of a better wheelchair.

For more than five years, Hands On Concepts in Crest has been making custom wheelchairs in the community with fewer than 3,000 residents. The founder, Steve Holub, said people travel from as far away as Russia to be interviewed and measured for their future chair.

Listening during the interview may be the most important part of the fabrication process.

“Our clients know what they want in a wheelchair,” Holub said. “The key is just to basically shut up and listen to them.”

He said they certainly take measurements, but they pay extra attention to how their clients describe their lives, what they do every day, where they do it, what they like, and what they don’t like.

“For us, it’s really that simple,” Holub smiled.

“They asked me questions that I didn’t know to ask,” said Carlsbad resident Rachel Bronwyn.

Bronwyn’s multiple sclerosis has progressed to the point where she needs a wheelchair. She was fitted in November last year and received her custom HOC wheelchair last week.

“I just burst into tears. It felt so extraordinary,” Bronwyn said.

“She turned, saw her chair sitting on the floor, and just broke out into tears,” Holub recalled.

“It fits me like a wonderful pair of jeans,” continued Bronwyn. “It makes me feel like I have my body back again.”

Holub said the chairs cost customers thousands of dollars, but he added HOC listens to the clients to make sure they get what they want and need.

“Honestly it’s, it’s, it’s why we do it,” he smiled.