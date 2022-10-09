Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted Over San Diego County Mountains

Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said.

Another upper-level low was predicted to drop south along the California coast on Monday to replace the low over northwest Mexico, setting up more rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday, most likely in the afternoons and evenings.

Some drying was possible later in the week, but warmer weather was looking less likely as a cut-off low was forecast to form near Southern California toward the end of the week.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be in the mid-70s with overnight lows in the mid-60s. Highs in the valleys were expected to be in the mid-80s with lows around 60. Highs in the mountains were expected to be in the upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the deserts were predicted to be in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.

No hazardous marine weather was expected Sunday. There was a small chance of thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday over the coastal waters, with local gusty surface winds, short-period seas and cloud-to-water lightning.