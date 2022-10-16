Showers Possible in San Diego County Mountain Areas

San Diego received a fair amount of rain Saturday night and for Sunday, San Diegans can expect a few showers over the mountains while there is potential for clearing for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

For Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves east, rain chances will diminish but activity will still remain throughout the morning over the deserts. Mid to high-level clouds were blanketing most of the county Sunday morning but there is potential for clearing heading into this afternoon, NBC 7's Brooke Martell said.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be around 70 with overnight temperatures in the lower 60s. Highs in the valleys were expected to be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mountains were expected to be in the upper 60s with lows in the mid-50s and highs in the deserts were predicted to be in the mid-80s with lows in the upper 60s.

The weather should remain dry this week, the NWS said.

Happy Sunday, #SoCal! ☀️



High temperatures today will continue to be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year.



A gradual warm-up is expected Monday through Wednesday, with the warmest day looking to be Wednesday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/RueYSzp6uS — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 16, 2022

The top rainfall for the county was recorded in Lake Cuyamaca with 1.91 inches. Here are more rain totals for the county as of 9:02 p.m. Saturday from the NWS:

Julian- 1.06

Kearny Mesa-0.03

San Marcos Landfill- 0.02

Miramar- 0.02

Montgomery Field- 0.02

Oceanside- 0.01

Carlsbad- 0.01

Fashion Valley- 0.01

National City- 0.01

Ramona- 0.41

Santee- 0.09

La Mesa- 0.08

Escondido- 0.06

Poway- 0.05

How about that rain last night?



Check out these rainfall totals!@nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/T9crC321Ys — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) October 16, 2022

The high-pressure building was expected to bring a gradual warming trend early this week. The weak offshore flow was predicted to develop Tuesday, peak on Wednesday, and diminish Thursday.

Another low-pressure system could move into the region sometime late this week or next weekend.

No hazardous marine weather was expected through Thursday.