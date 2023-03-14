Showers Moving Into San Diego County With Heaviest Bits of Rain Overnight

Take your raincoat before you head out the door; widespread rain will make for a wet evening across San Diego County on Tuesday.

Wet weather from Northern California will begin to creep into our region around the afternoon, making for spotty showers around lunchtime, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen. These passing showers will steadily increase as the day progresses, getting widespread around 8 p.m.

“Overnight, we’ll have heavy rain,” Parveen said. “Wind will increase a little bit, too and this will last into tomorrow morning.”

The inclement conditions will continue into Wednesday, making for a slippery drive on the way to work for many residents.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“Early tomorrow morning, the morning commute looks pretty wet,” Parveen warned.”

The storm will begin to taper off around 5 p.m. Wednesday but before it does, it’s slated to dump measurable rain into our county.

“Rain totals could be pretty high in some areas,” Parveen said in her forecast. “We could see over 2 inches possibly, with some of those heavier amounts from the overnight hours into tomorrow morning. That’s when we’re going to see the most rain.”

Our overnight storm won’t leave us in the clear just yet, since the county is facing a small chance of some showers this weekend, followed by the possibility of more rain next week.