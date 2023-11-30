Showers linger Thursday, expected to clear to warm San Diego weekend

San Diego County was met with scattered showers that are expected to linger Thursday and Friday before the skies part to a warm, sunny San Diego weekend.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said a cold front is expected to bring light rain to some parts of San Diego County throughout the day Thursday. The chance for showers was much slimmer Friday but temperatures were expected to remain cold and skies cloudy.

So far, the mountains have received the most significant rainfall — anywhere from a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Fashion Valley received nearly a half-inch of rain and the San Diego Airport a quarter-inch. See the latest rainfall totals here.

San Diegans will continue to feel the cold through Friday. Temperatures are expected to be 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year. Wednesday highs dropped into the low to mid-60s for the coast and inland valleys. In the mountains, temperatures fell to the 50s and to the high 60s in the deserts.

Earlier weather models from the NWS predicted a slight chance for snow at elevations above 6,000 feet this week but the chance for any snowfall to stick does not appear likely.

The sun will return this weekend. By next week, San Diego will again be in a warm and dry Santa Ana weather pattern, so enjoy what little rain we get while it lasts, forecasters say.