Showers Expected As Storm Approaches

What to Know
- Showers will move in late Saturday
- Mountains elevation 4,000 and above will recieve snow
- wind advisory and winter weather advisory in effect over weekend
Weather advisories will be in effect this weekend as a weak storm system will bring some light rain and snow to our mountains on Saturday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
A wind advisory and a winter weather advisory will go into effect this weekend.
A wind advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Monday. West winds are expected measure from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, NWS said. The strongest winds will be on the mountain ridges and eastern slopes into the lower deserts.
Interstate 8 may be impacted by the strong winds, drivers are urged to drive with caution, NWS said.
A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday as snow is expected in elevations of 4,000 feet and above.
Sunday at around 2 p.m. is when we can expect the highest chances for rain. The county can see total rainfall around 0.1 to 0.25 inches, NBC 7’s Sheena Parveen said.