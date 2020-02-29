Showers Expected As Storm Approaches

What to Know Showers will move in late Saturday

Mountains elevation 4,000 and above will recieve snow

wind advisory and winter weather advisory in effect over weekend

Weather advisories will be in effect this weekend as a weak storm system will bring some light rain and snow to our mountains on Saturday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

A wind advisory and a winter weather advisory will go into effect this weekend.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Monday. West winds are expected measure from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, NWS said. The strongest winds will be on the mountain ridges and eastern slopes into the lower deserts.

Interstate 8 may be impacted by the strong winds, drivers are urged to drive with caution, NWS said.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday as snow is expected in elevations of 4,000 feet and above.

⚠️WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY⚠️



Sunday through Monday for the mountains. Heaviest snow will affect the San Bernardino Mountains. Accumulations will *mostly* be confined to elevations above 4,000-4,500 FT.



Light accumulations may impact Cajon Pass (I-15) late Sunday. ❄️ #cawx pic.twitter.com/7syIgJf9u8 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 29, 2020

Sunday at around 2 p.m. is when we can expect the highest chances for rain. The county can see total rainfall around 0.1 to 0.25 inches, NBC 7’s Sheena Parveen said.