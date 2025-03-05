Showers and snow headed for San Diego County Wednesday afternoon

A weak atmospheric river is making its way to San Diego, bringing chances of rain, snow and high winds starting Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Widespread showers will start Wednesday afternoon and evening. We’ll have off and on rain chances throughout Thursday morning and the early afternoon, but rain and snow will pick up and could be a bit heavier Thursday night through Friday morning, NBC 7's Meteorologist Brooke Martell said.

Rainfall amounts from this first round could range from 0.25’’-0.50’’ with chances for thunderstorms, too, Martell said.

Another storm system is on the way! Rain and mountain snow expected at times Wednesday evening through Friday morning, with the heaviest precipitation for most areas occurring late on Thursday. Slight chance of thunderstorms. More below 👇 pic.twitter.com/rPRnZHtGni — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 4, 2025

A wind advisory will be in place for the desert region from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday, as winds increase from 20-30mph with gusts that could reach 55mph.

The snow level is still expected to drop to 4,000 ft. by Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory will be in place from 4 a.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday. Areas like Mount Laguna could see 2’’-4’’ of snow while Palomar Mountain could see between 4’’ and 6," Martell said.

Most of the moisture should move out by Friday morning. Rain totals spread out over three days will add up to about a half inch to an inch for areas west of the mountains. The mountains should get more moisture, but mountain rain totals will be tougher to estimate because of the rain changing over to snow at times, Martell said.

The weekend is looking drier, and warmer, but rain chances arrive again early next week, Martell said.

Wednesday temperatures: