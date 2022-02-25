Showcasing Creativity: Hillcrest's Walk in ART Returns

Art fans can unite once again when the Walk in ART event returns to Hillcrest for the first time this winter next Thursday.

On March 3, the Hillcrest Walk in ART will be returning from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Walk in ART is an immersive event that allows attendees to walk through Hillcrest’s Mural Alley to see street art, fashion, crafts and home decor. The monthly event returns on March 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. after a brief hiatus this winter, organizers said.

“ART” is an acronym for allyship, resilience and truth. Organizers said the event was developed to create a welcoming environment for all, celebrating unity, inclusion and diverse voices throughout the community of San Diego.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. with the unveiling of the new mural at the corner of 6th and University Ave. The mural is over 170 feet long and will be the starting point for the Walk in ART.

“After a brief hiatus during the winter, Walk in ART returns with a new format and energy. Come and celebrate our newest mural,” Executive Director of the Hillcrest Business Association, Benjamin Nicholls, said in a press release.

The unveiling will feature speakers discussing the mural including representatives from the Hillcrest Business Association, muralist Jason Gould, local politicians and spokespeople from AT&T who funded the mural.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Craft cocktails will be served along the walk as artists create live art during the event. Attendees are encouraged to ask the artists questions about their artistic process and to stay for the final result.

While there, stop at the hillcrest art studio The Studio Door, which will be opening its 8th annual Crow Show. The Crow Show is an exhibit showcasing artwork where every piece of art is inspired by crows -- the artist's muse.

The Walk in ART will also include art vendors, opportunities to grab a bite and surprise performances. Attendees can also take advantage of event features such as selfie-booths and psychic readings.

The Hillcrest Walk in ART will continue to celebrate new art and local talent on the first Thursday of every month.