‘Show Some Love': $4K Reward Offered for Tips in Pot Dispensary Guard's Shooting Death

Friends and family of a security guard who was shot outside an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley joined the San Diego County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday to urge the public to report information that could lead authorities to the shooter.

Kenneth Love II, 59, was shot at least once just after 11 p.m. on June 2 outside a marijuana dispensary on Troy Street near Sweetwater Road. Despite life-saving efforts, Love was pronounced dead at the scene.

SDSO said several men were seen fleeing the area but, as of Wednesday, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. Detectives have been investigating the shooting for more than two months, but leads have gone cold.

On Wednesday, SDSO announced that, together, the victim's loved ones and Crime Stoppers have gathered a combined $4,000 to offer as a reward for anyone who provides tips that lead to an arrest in the case.

A security guard for an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley was shot and killed outside the shop.

SDSO Lt. Thomas Seiver said investigators believe there are still about a dozen people out there that could have been witness to vital information and urged them to call the anonymous tip line.

“There was too many people there that night that could have seen very important things to our investigators. We really need you to come forward and tell us what you saw," Seiver said.

Friends and family joined the lieutenant at the podium to share how much of a positive influence Love was, and to urge witnesses to come forward.

"My uncle's very precious to me. He even taught me how to drive when I was younger," Geoggrey Olson said. "He left behind a beautiful daughter, my cousin, and this shouldn't have happened."

Love's best friend, Darryn Cooper, said he spoke to Kenneth days before he was killed. He said if he had known it would have been the last time, the conversation would have been longer.

"The people responsible for taking my brother, my friend away from his family, his friends. I have a message for you: turn yourself in. Do the right thing, turn yourself in," he said.

"Kenneth's last name was Love -- love -- our community let's do it, let's show some love, one to another. Please, call Crime Stoppers," Cooper added.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stopper's anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Tips can also be made online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.