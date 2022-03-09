Should You Buy Gas in Tijuana or in San Diego?

Should you buy gas in Tijuana or in the U.S.? That is the question that many cross-border travelers ask themselves when they try to find the cheapest gas available.

Telemundo 20 visited two gas stations in San Ysidro, one of the busiest in the border region and that are the favorites of those who visit from Tijuana.

"I do prefer to fill up here [San Diego] because although the gasoline is cheap in Tijuana, it’s not great quality," says Francisco Castellón, who lives in Tijuana and crosses daily to work.

Castellón was at the gas station that is near the border where regular gasoline sold at $5.37.

"In itself, it lasts you much more here, if I fill my tank with $80 in Tijuana, it lasts 4 or 5 days less than if I fill here [San Diego]," he says.

Adriana Zambrano lives in Tijuana, and also thinks that her gasoline lasts longer when she fills up in San Diego.

"With the same amount that you put here, I put there and here the needle went up more and I get more gasoline."



However, other Beto Martinez, a freight driver, says he prefers his fuel from Mexico.

"It's cheaper, and the service is very well in Rendichicas," says Martinez.

Telemundo 20 visited a Rendichicas branch in Rosarito where Mayra Michél, a gasoline dispatcher, said she has noticed more customers with U.S. plates and generally greater movement.

For Jesus Gomez, who lives in Rosarito and San Diego, he prefers to fill his tank in Mexico for now.

The average price for regular gasoline in Tijuana was $4.30 per gallon, $4.92 for premium and $4.50 for Diesel. Although we found gasoline as cheap as $3.92 in Rosarito for regular gasoline.

The average price of a gallon of regular self-service gasoline in San Diego County rose 11.9 cents to $5,602 Wednesday, its 20th record in 22 days. ⁠

The price of Magna and Diesel gasoline in Mexico has a fiscal stimulus of 100%, according to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, which makes the government "absorb" approximately $5 pesos per liter of Special Tax on Production and Services and $6 pesos for Diesel. Premium gasoline also has a boost, but motorists will have to pay about 13 cents per liter. ⁠

